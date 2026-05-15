Drake triple release, Lady Gaga concert film and FIFA anthem unveiled

New releases

Drake surprised fans by releasing not one but three projects at once: HABIBTI featuring 11 tracks, MAID OF HONOUR with 14 songs, and ICEMAN containing 18 tracks. The releases include collaborations with Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, PartyNextDoor, Popcaan, Central Cee, Loe Shimmy, Stunna Sandy, Iconic Savvy, and others.

Lady Gaga releases MAYHEM Requiem, a concert film filmed on January 14 at The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles. Released through Apple Music, the project presents a darker interpretation of the MAYHEM album.

Shakira and Burna Boy join forces for Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tournament begins June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico, while Shakira is set to co-headline the World Cup final halftime show alongside Madonna and BTS.

Tove Lo returns with I’m Your Girl Right?, the lead single from her upcoming album Estrus, due September 18.

Gracie Abrams unveils Hit the Wall, the lead single from her forthcoming album Daughter from Hell.

Martin Garrix and Ed Sheeran finally release Repeat It after more than a decade of anticipation. The track was first premiered at Ultra Music Festival Miami in 2015 under the title Rewind Repeat It.

LP premieres a new video for Shelly while celebrating the tenth anniversary of the album Lost on You.

Shania Twain shares the new track Dirty Rosie from her upcoming album Little Miss Twain, arriving July 24.

Music news

Madonna will premiere the visual film Confessions II at the Tribeca Festival. Built around the first six tracks of her upcoming album, the film will debut June 5 at Beacon Theatre ahead of the album’s July 3 release via Warner Records.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.