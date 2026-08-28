Olivia Rodrigo gets political, Taylor Swift looks back and JENNIE returns

Sara Bareilles returns with Good Grief, her seventh studio album, exploring loss, transition, and finding catharsis. She also released the third single from the record, Just a Kid.

Alex Warren releases his second studio album WILDCHILD. The record is supported by tracks including Fever Dream, Fine Place to Die, Passenger, and Rescuer.

JENNIE returns with the mini album FALLEN ANGEL. The digital edition features three tracks, while the CD edition, scheduled for release in late October 2026, will expand the project to six tracks with three exclusive songs.

Olivia Rodrigo releases serena joy, a charity single named after Serena Joy, a character from Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale. The song takes aim at people who support patriarchal and repressive systems that limit their own rights, ultimately leaving them trapped within those structures.

Taylor Swift shares The Icon Sessions at the Grammy Museum, a performance reflecting on two decades of her songwriting career. The medley, released on her YouTube channel, features I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5, August from Folklore, and All Too Well from Red.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.