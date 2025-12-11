Oldest evidence of deliberate fire use found in England

The discovery was made at a former clay pit near the village of Barnham, Suffolk, where researchers identified a hearth created by Neanderthals around 415,000 years ago. Until now, the oldest evidence of humans making fire dated to about 50,000 years ago at a site in northern France.

Excavations revealed heated clay, flint tools shattered by intense heat, and iron pyrite, a mineral used to spark flames when struck against flint.

Tests confirmed repeated fire use at temperatures exceeding 700°C (1,292°F), indicating deliberate fire-starting rather than reliance on natural wildfires.

The hearth was used multiple times, suggesting fire was central to Neanderthal life at the site.

Archaeologist Nick Ashton of the British Museum said: “We think humans brought pyrite to the site with the intention of making fire. And this has huge implications, pushing back the earliest fire-making.”

Fire was a turning point in human evolution, enabling ancient communities to cook food, survive colder climates, and protect themselves from predators. Cooking also allowed early humans to extract more energy from food, fueling brain growth and supporting larger social groups.

Researchers believe fire transformed social life, becoming a hub for warmth, food, conversation, storytelling, and cultural exchange. Co-author Rob Davis noted: “The campfire becomes a social hub. We’re a species who have used fire to really shape the world around us – and now we know this is something Neanderthals were doing far earlier than we thought.”

The findings suggest Neanderthals — and possibly their close relatives, the Denisovans — were far more innovative than previously assumed, sharing survival skills long before the emergence of modern humans.

