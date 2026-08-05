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    Oil tumbles 4%, hits three-week low

    06:20, 5 August 2026

    Oil prices fell as low as 4% on August 4 to a three-week low, WAM reported.

    Global oil market, price decline, production, outlook, crude, economics
    Collage credit: Qazinform / Nano Banana Pro

    Brent crude futures fell US$3.11, or 3.71%, to US$80.66 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped US$3.58, or 4.46%, to US$76.76 a barrel.

    Both ​contracts fell to their lowest since July 13 ‌earlier in the session.

    Earlier in the session, both benchmarks had risen more than 2%.

    Previously, it was reported that global oil prices surged by around 7 percent on Wednesday, driven by developments in the Middle East that heightened concerns over tightening supplies.

    Oil & Gas Economy World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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