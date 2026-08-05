Oil tumbles 4%, hits three-week low

Brent crude futures fell US$3.11, or 3.71%, to US$80.66 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped US$3.58, or 4.46%, to US$76.76 a barrel.

Both ​contracts fell to their lowest since July 13 ‌earlier in the session.

Earlier in the session, both benchmarks had risen more than 2%.

Previously, it was reported that global oil prices surged by around 7 percent on Wednesday, driven by developments in the Middle East that heightened concerns over tightening supplies.