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    Oil prices soar 7% as Brent climbs to $90.25 per barrel

    09:27, 30 July 2026

    Global oil prices surged by around 7 percent on Wednesday, driven by developments in the Middle East that heightened concerns over tightening supplies, WAM reported.

    Oil prices soar 7% as Brent climbs to $90.25 per barrel
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    Brent crude futures rose by US$6.16, or 7.33 percent, to settle at US$90.25 a barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude gained US$5.40, or 6.81 percent, to reach US$84.65 a barrel.

    Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5 to 3.75%.

    Oil and Gas Economy Middle East situation World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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