Oil transportation via Kazakhstan-China pipeline reaches 14.8 mln tons in 9 months

The Atasu-Alashankou pipeline accounted for 8.517 million tons of the total volume, up 255,000 tons year on year.

Of the oil transported through the pipeline, 983,000 tons were designated for export, representing a 26% increase compared with the first nine months of 2025. Transit shipments totaled 7.533 million tons.

Meanwhile, oil transportation via the Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipeline reached 6.694 million tons, exceeding the volume recorded during the same period last year by 233,000 tons.

KCP’s total oil freight turnover amounted to 13.404 billion ton-kilometers in the reporting period, an increase of 463 million ton-kilometers compared with January-September 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan forecast nearly 3.8 trillion tenge in oil revenues for 2027.