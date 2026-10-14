Kazakhstan forecasts nearly 3.8 tn tenge in oil revenues for 2027

According to the Qurultay’s Finance and Budget Committee, Kazakhstan’s National Fund is expected to receive 3.78 trillion tenge from oil sector companies in 2027, down 342 billion tenge from the 2026 estimate.

The forecast assumes oil production of 96 million tons, a global oil price of $70 per barrel, and an exchange rate of 480 tenge to the US dollar.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had narrowed its oil production shortfall by 4 million tons.

In the first nine months of 2026, oil production at the Tengiz field reached 26.7 million tons (88% of the previous year's level), followed by Kashagan at 12.8 million tons (94%) and Karachaganak at 7.5 million tons (82%).