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    Oil shipments through Strait of Hormuz expected to rise — US

    02:40, 15 September 2026

    US Energy Secretary Chris Wright forecasts that the volume of oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz will increase in the coming weeks, TASS reports.

    Strait of Hormuz
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    "We are today up to a 10 million barrel per day average of oil and oil products going on water through the Strait [of Hormuz]. You will see that number grow in the coming weeks," he stated at a press conference at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna.

    The US and Israel's conflict with Iran began on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

    However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade pass.

    Subsequently, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting toward an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran would establish a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz, covering waters beyond the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

    The Strait of Hormuz USA Iran Oil and Gas Middle East situation World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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