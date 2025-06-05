European Central Bank approves Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

“According to the ECB assessment, Bulgaria complies with the reference values ​​of the convergence criteria and meets the legal requirements. Since 10 July 2020, the country has participated in the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) and the Banking Union. Bulgaria has taken a further step towards European integration, in a challenging economic environment. Creating an environment conducive to sustainable convergence in Bulgaria requires a stability-oriented economic policy and far-reaching structural reforms,” the ECB report reads.

“I congratulate Bulgaria for its extraordinary commitment to implementing the necessary adjustments,” he said. Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the ECB.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev is set to undertake the official visit to Kazakhstan later this week.