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    Oil prices surge more than $3 as supply concerns mount

    08:14, 14 September 2026

    Oil prices climbed sharply at the start of trading on Monday, rising by more than $3 a barrel as growing concerns over global supplies pushed crude prices higher, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM

    Oil prices surge more than $3 as supply concerns mount
    Photo credit: kartinkin.net

    Brent crude futures gained $3.62, or 3.46%, to $108.23 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.15, or 3.15%, to $103.20 per barrel.

    The latest gains pushed both major oil benchmarks above the $100-a-barrel threshold, highlighting heightened concerns among market participants over potential disruptions to global crude supplies.

    Earlier, it was reported Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy had announced the "precautionary closure" of the East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions. 

    World News Oil and Gas Oil & Gas
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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