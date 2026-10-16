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    Oil prices settle mixed, Brent at US$105.92 per barrel

    09:14, 16 October 2026

    Oil prices settled mixed on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of the United States easing restrictions on the so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers against a persistent geopolitical risk premium stemming from developments in the Middle East, WAM reports. 

    Oil prices
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    Brent crude futures edged down 14 cents, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at US$105.92 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged US$2.88, or 3.03 per cent, to US$97.97 per barrel, supported by a sharp decline in US crude oil inventories.

    Early October, oil prices settled lower after European leaders agreed to a request by US President Donald Trump to release diesel from their reserves in an effort to lower prices and reduce reliance on US fuel imports.

    Oil & Gas Economy World News Energy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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