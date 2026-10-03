Oil prices drop as Europe decides to release diesel reserves

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.06 percent, to settle at US$102.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $1.76, or 1.90 percent, to $91.11 a barrel.

For the week, Brent gained 0.11 percent, while WTI declined 1.6 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had said Washington may ask European countries to release emergency diesel reserves as it seeks to curb fuel prices driven higher by the war with Iran.