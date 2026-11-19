As of 04:55 GMT, Brent crude futures had edged up by 5 cents, or 0.05%, to $92 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December delivery fell by 26 cents, or 0.31%, to $83 per barrel.

In the previous session, Brent crude prices declined by 1.3%, while WTI dropped 3.2%, reaching their lowest level since August 26.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Atyrau Oil Refinery processed 4.7 million tons of oil in the first 10 months of this year.