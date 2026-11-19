The figures were announced during a working visit to Atyrau region by Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board at KazMunayGas (KMG), who reviewed the refinery’s production performance and ongoing investment projects.

The refinery reported that the yield of light petroleum products had exceeded 80.5%, while the depth of crude oil processing surpassed 91%. Average daily diesel production currently stands at 6,600 tons.

The refinery is implementing 17 strategic and investment projects aimed at modernizing its facilities and increasing production efficiency. One of the key initiatives is the transition to an extended maintenance interval, allowing technological units to operate continuously for three years. The project is currently 36% complete.

Together with the modernization of the loading infrastructure, these projects are expected to increase the refinery’s annual processing capacity from 5.5 million to 6.7 million tons.

The refinery is also strengthening its energy infrastructure through the construction of new power facilities, upgrading electricity networks and expanding railway infrastructure to improve crude oil deliveries.

Environmental improvements remain another priority. The Atyrau Oil Refinery is installing a flare gas recovery unit and equipping storage tanks with floating roofs to reduce hydrocarbon emissions by up to 90%. By the end of 2026, 71 of the refinery’s 75 tanks are expected to be equipped with the technology.

Additional gas analyzers are also being installed at four environmental monitoring stations, with completion scheduled by the end of the year. Since October 2026, environmental monitoring data has been available on the refinery’s official website, while monitoring results are transmitted directly to Kazhydromet every 20 minutes.

Following the visit, KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov instructed the refinery’s management to meet investment project deadlines, improve production efficiency, strengthen industrial safety and reliability, and expand the use of digital technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Atyrau oil refinery introduced an AI-powered system to monitor hazardous work.