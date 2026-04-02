Oil prices jump over 6% as Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘extremely hard’

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $108 a barrel, up 6.7% as of 0610 GMT, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $106.45, gaining 6.3%.

The rally followed Trump’s remarks signaling that US attacks on Iran would continue, offering no clear path toward de-escalation and disappointing investors who had hoped for signs of a near-term ceasefire or diplomatic breakthrough.

“We’re going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong,” Trump said.

Oil markets had briefly eased earlier this week on expectations that Washington might scale back its military campaign, but sentiment reversed after Trump’s comments renewed concerns over risks to crude flows from the region, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments.

As written before, Brent prices soared by more than 40% in March 2026.