Brent prices soar by more than 40% in March 2026

WTI futures with the settlement in May 2026 gained 50.66% to $101.38 per barrel over this month.

Brent futures peaked on March 9, 2026 to as high as $119.5 per barrel for the first time since June 17, 2022. WTI futures reached their maximum on the same day and stood at 119.48 US dollars per barrel first time since June 15, 2022.

The price of Brent crude futures for June 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange moved into growth after declining earlier in the morning, according to trading data. As of 10:21 Moscow time, Brent was up 1.16% at 109.26 US dollars per barrel on March 27.