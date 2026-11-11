Oil exports via MunaiTas pipeline system rise by 29% in 10 months of 2026
MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP, a jointly controlled entity of KazTransOil JSC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), reported a 29% increase in oil export shipments through the Kenkiyak-Atyrau truck pipeline in January-October 2026, with total transportation volumes rising by 11% year on year to 5.526 million tons, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Of the total volume, 4.679 million tons were delivered to the domestic market, representing an 8% year on year increase, KazTransOil said.
Oil turnover along the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline also demonstrated positive growth, reaching 2.304 billion tons-kilometers during the reporting period. This represents a 9% increase compared with the same period in 2025.
According to the company, the improved operating performance was primarily driven by increased oil transportation to the domestic market to ensure reliable crude oil supplies to Kazakhstan's refineries. Higher export volumes, in turn, were achieved in line with the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Transneft discussed oil transit and transportation.