KazMunayGas and Transneft discuss oil transit and transportation

Discussions focused on prospects for expanding cooperation in oil transportation and transit.

Khassenov highlighted the importance of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Atyrau-Samara and Makhachkala-Novorossiysk routes, which play a significant role in transporting Kazakhstani hydrocarbons to international markets.

He noted that these routes have demonstrated their reliability, efficiency and economic viability over many years of operation.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas, with a view to strengthening the transit potential of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Atyrau oil refinery introduced an AI-powered system to monitor hazardous work.