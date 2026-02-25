OIC to hold emergency meeting on West Bank situation

The meeting will discuss the illegal Israeli occupation decisions aimed at promoting settlement, annexation and attempting to impose alleged Israeli sovereignty on the occupied West Bank, a statement from the OIC reads.

The meeting is scheduled for February 26 and will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“This meeting aims to coordinate positions and discuss ways of action to confront these invalid decisions and measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities, the latest of which was the decision to start procedures to settle lands in the occupied West Bank under the name of "state property", as part of its illegal schemes aimed at changing the legal, political and demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territory and undermining the two-state solution,” according to the statement.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Israel’s parliament had narrowly advanced a bill to apply Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.