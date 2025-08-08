OIC confirms participation in VIII Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders in Astana

During the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in June this year in Istanbul, and exchanged views on upcoming multilateral diplomacy events and activities within international organizations.

The Kazakh diplomat informed his counterpart about the upcoming VIII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to take place this September in Astana.

In turn, the Assistant Secretary General Al-Dobeay highly appreciated this Kazakh initiative, emphasizing its relevance during the current complex geopolitical situation in the world.

Yousef Al-Dobeay confirmed his participation in the Congress and expressed confidence that this unique platform would make an invaluable contribution to strengthening peace, spiritual harmony, and religious tolerance.

