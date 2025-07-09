KAICIID highlights potential for enhanced cooperation with Kazakhstan

During the meeting, Ambassador Galiev briefed his counterparts on Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts and international initiatives aimed at promoting mutual respect, tolerance and dialogue among representatives of different religions and cultures. In this context, particular emphasis was placed on the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held regularly in Kazakhstan since 2003. The Kazakh ambassador informed that the eighth Congress will take place in Astana later this year.

Acting Secretary-General de Almeida Ribeiro commended the leadership of Kazakhstan for its consistent commitment to fostering interfaith and intercultural understanding. He underlined the importance of fostering synergy between reputable international institutions. The Acting Secretary-General noted that KAICIID remains the only international organisation led by representatives of religious communities and maintains close cooperation with the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations.

He also welcomed the growing international profile of Kazakhstan and expressed his confidence in the potential for enhanced cooperation. Acting Secretary-General de Almeida Ribeiro confirmed KAICIID’s readiness to work closely with the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, acknowledging its valuable experience and expertise in promoting dialogue at the global level.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin chaired a meeting on promoting interethnic understanding.