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    Ohtani joins Ronaldo, Messi, LeBron among world’s richest athletes

    04:12, 24 May 2026

    Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been named the fifth highest-paid athlete in Forbes’ annual rankings, with total earnings of $127.6 million over the past year – the highest among baseball players, Jiji Press reports.

    Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani
    Phоtо credit: Los Angeles Dodgers' X account

    Ohtani’s income is driven largely by off-field activities, which brought in $125 million, the most of any athlete worldwide. His team salary is structured with deferred payments under his long-term contract.

    Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list at $300 million, followed by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($170$), Argentina’s Lionel Messi, and U.S. basketball icon LeBron James.

    Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had led Al Nassr to their historic Saudi League triumph.

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    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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