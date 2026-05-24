Ohtani joins Ronaldo, Messi, LeBron among world’s richest athletes
04:12, 24 May 2026
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been named the fifth highest-paid athlete in Forbes’ annual rankings, with total earnings of $127.6 million over the past year – the highest among baseball players, Jiji Press reports.
Ohtani’s income is driven largely by off-field activities, which brought in $125 million, the most of any athlete worldwide. His team salary is structured with deferred payments under his long-term contract.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list at $300 million, followed by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($170$), Argentina’s Lionel Messi, and U.S. basketball icon LeBron James.
Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had led Al Nassr to their historic Saudi League triumph.