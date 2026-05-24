Ohtani joins Ronaldo, Messi, LeBron among world’s richest athletes

Ohtani’s income is driven largely by off-field activities, which brought in $125 million, the most of any athlete worldwide. His team salary is structured with deferred payments under his long-term contract.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list at $300 million, followed by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($170$), Argentina’s Lionel Messi, and U.S. basketball icon LeBron James.

Earlier, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had led Al Nassr to their historic Saudi League triumph.