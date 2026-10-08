Official emblems for 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled

The emblems feature two species of cockatoos native to Australia. The pink galah was chosen to represent the Olympic Games, while the yellow-crested sulphur-crested cockatoo symbolizes the Paralympic Games.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The designs also incorporate several symbolic elements. The birds’ crests reflect the outline of Queensland, while the Olympic and Paralympic flames represent unity, hope, and inspiration. The arrangement of three and two feathers references 2032, the year Australia will host the Summer Olympics for the third time.

Cockatoos also hold cultural significance for Australia’s Indigenous peoples, who associate the birds with the land, traditions, and connections between people, places, stories, and ceremonies.

Both emblems feature the words Brisbane 2032 in a custom-designed typeface, accompanied by the five Olympic rings on the Olympic emblem and the three Agitos on the Paralympic version.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The emblems were unveiled in stages across Queensland, with six design elements presented at five locations, including the Great Barrier Reef, Castle Hill, the Rockhampton riverfront, Wild Horse Mountain, and Currumbin Beach.

The elements were then combined into two complete emblems, officially revealed at South Bank in Brisbane.

The designs were created by local and international creative agencies under the guidance of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee.

The emblems will serve as the foundation of the Games’ visual identity, while the official mascots will be revealed at a later date.

The Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games will run from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that seven countries had expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) outlined the next steps in the host selection process.