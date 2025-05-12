Official campaign starts for June 3 presidential election in S. Korea

Opinion surveys have shown that voters are likely to end three years of conservative rule after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted over his failed martial law bid in December.

Lee is the front-runner, trailed by People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo, former labor minister whose candidacy was confirmed only two days ago after intraparty strife over a possible candidacy merger with former Prime Mininster Han Duck-soo.

Lee has sought to woo swing voters with promises to improve the economy and people's livelihoods, while Kim is expected to unite conservative voters to challenge the DP candidate.

Seven candidates made their bids official during a two-day registration period through Sunday.

Lee of the DP launched his campaign at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul before traveling to the suburban cities of Seongnam and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province, and the central city of Daejeon.

Kim of the PPP began his campaign by visiting Garak Market in southern Seoul and plans to visit a national cemetery in Daejeon and a traditional market in the southeastern city of Daegu, a conservative stronghold, later in the day.

Candidates and their campaign teams are allowed to give speeches in public places between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., distribute leaflets and other campaign materials, and put up campaign banners during the official campaign period.

A total of seven people have registered their candidacies with the National Election Commission, the election watchdog.

Lee was assigned candidate No. 1, followed by No. 2 for Kim and No. 4 for Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party.

By law, candidate numbers are assigned in order of the number of seats a party holds in the National Assembly, starting with the party with the most seats.

No. 3 was left blank as the Rebuilding Korea Party did not field a candidate, while Nos. 5-8 were given to two minor party candidates and two independents.

The election, triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon over his failed martial law bid in December, has shaped up to be a contest between the DP's Lee and Kim.

According to a Realmeter poll released Sunday, the DP's Lee garnered 52.1 percent support compared with Kim's 31.1 percent in the hypothetical three-way race that also included the New Reform Party's Lee.

