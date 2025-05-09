S. Korea logs current account surplus for 23rd month in March
12:46, 9 May 2025
South Korea logged a current account surplus for the 23rd consecutive month in March on rising exports, central bank data showed Friday, Yonhap reports.
The country's current account surplus reached US$9.14 billion in March, following a $7.18 billion surplus the previous month, according to the preliminary data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
The country has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.
Earlier it was reported that South Korea's economic growth might slow to near 0 pct in the 2040s.