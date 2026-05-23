OECD names Tajikistan among top regional reformers

The recognition reflects reforms aimed at expanding digital transparency, reducing paperwork in trade procedures, improving regional infrastructure connectivity and aligning trade practices with international standards.

The OECD highlighted progress made through the Tajikistan Trade Portal, noting major improvements since 2022 and describing the platform as an important tool for exporters seeking to understand and comply with regulations.

According to the assessment, the average reduction in paper-based trade barriers across Europe and Central Asia between 2022 and 2024 stood at 3.1%, while Tajikistan achieved a reduction of more than 12%, a result authorities described as significant progress in cutting border obstacles and excessive administrative procedures.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the OECD are to develop the 2026-2030 Action Plan.