Kazakhstan, OECD to develop 2026–2030 Action Plan

The main topic of the talks was strengthening longstanding cooperation and transitioning to new joint initiatives aimed at sustainable development and improving economic competitiveness.

Serik Zhumangarin thanked the OECD for its active role in preparing the summit and organizing a session on sustainable infrastructure in Central Asia. The sides confirmed that the climate agenda and sustainable infrastructure development remain key priorities of interaction.

It was noted that for more than 15 years of cooperation, the OECD has made a significant contribution to implementing reforms in Kazakhstan. In particular, the Organization's recommendations have helped advance progress in public administration, tax policy, investment, anti-corruption efforts, and environmental policy.

Kazakhstan continues to introduce OECD standards, including recommendations on good statistical practices and integrity in public administration.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in tax policy and administration, including engagement within the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, and introducing OECD/G20 standards on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS). The importance of further capacity building and improving domestic resource mobilization was emphasized.

The meeting also covered the development of sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure, as well as the decarbonization of key sectors, including energy and transport.

The sides also paid special attention to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which Kazakhstan views as an essential tool for strengthening regional connectivity, economic integration, and sustainable development.

OECD country risk classification, which affects the financing cost, was also addressed. Kazakhstan expressed interest in continuing dialogue with the OECD on the subject.

Fabrizia Lapecorella noted the high level of implementation of the current cooperation program and emphasized the OECD's readiness to continue expanding interaction. Specifically, she proposed reinforcing cooperation in areas such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, and improving public administration efficiency.

Concluding the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in extending the Memorandum of Understanding and developing a new 2026–2030 Action Plan, including expanding cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Competitiveness Program.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has officially confirmed the accession of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the OECD Recommendation on Public Integrity.