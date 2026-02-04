ODIHR eyes deploying observation mission to monitor Constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan

The event, which is taking place at the ODIHR headquarters in Warsaw brought together representatives from 33 countries of Europe, the U.S., and Canada. Delegation members include representatives of central election bodies, foreign ministries, expert community and civil society.

The agenda focused on forming election observation missions, their training and operational management, as well as interaction with official bodies.

During a meeting with ODIHR Director Maria Telalian, Mukhtar Yerman briefed on the ongoing large-scale work in Kazakhstan within the Constitutional reform initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Telalian was provided with the key aspects of political transformation, with a focus on future changes in representative authorities, formation of the unicameral Qurultay, election of its deputies based on party lists, establishment of the vice presidency, the People’s Council (Khalyk Kenesi) with the right of legislative initiative.

Expressing gratitude for the information provided, Maria Telalian said she is willing to discuss sending an ODIHR observation mission to monitor the upcoming nationwide referendum.

Photo credit: CEC

The meeting’s participants were introduced to the key points of the draft Kazakh Constitution in the form of materials and infographics, with representatives of several delegations showing their interest to participate as part of international observation missions.

Following the meeting, Maria Telalian was presented with the book on election in the English language, published by the Kazakh Central Election Commission.

In Warsaw, Mukhtar Yerman also met with head of the National Electoral Office Rafał Tkacz, with the interlocutors sharing information on the electoral authorities’ activities, discussing cooperation prospects.

