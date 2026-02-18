NYU Abu Dhabi and UAE University advance brain research

The project published in Nature – Scientific Data, introduces the ASPIRE Research Institute Brain Health Dataset. It is a long-term plan to recruit 2,000 participants, including 1,000 Emirati citizens and 1,000 non-Emirati residents, aged 18–60.

The first release includes neuroimaging and behavioral data from 41 participants, along with detailed documentation and preprocessing workflows to support reuse.

The dataset addresses a critical gap in large-scale, controlled neuroimaging data from the region.

Bas Rokers, Director of the Centre for Brain and Health at NYU Abu Dhabi: “This project creates essential research infrastructure for the region and provides a foundation for future studies that reflect the UAE’s population while contributing to global neuroscience.”

Abdalla Mohamed, Assistant Professor at UAEU, said by openly sharing data and methods, the aim is to foster collaboration and ensure reproducible brain health research.

It was earlier reported, Indonesia strengthens genome research to anticipate future diseases.