Indonesia strengthens genome research to anticipate future diseases

The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) has confirmed its readiness to integrate into the Biomedical Genome Science Initiative, a programme led by the Ministry of Health aimed at building a comprehensive genomic research ecosystem in the country.

A key component of the initiative is the development of the Indonesia Nucleotide Archive (INNA), a national repository for nucleotide sequences and related metadata aligned with international standards. The archive is expected to enhance data integration and support large-scale genomic analysis.

BRIN also plans to expand genomic surveillance systems to monitor emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, including influenza, Nipah virus, antimicrobial resistance and tuberculosis. Such surveillance aims to provide early warning mechanisms and strengthen national health security.

In parallel, researchers are advancing biomarker studies to identify genetic risk factors within the Indonesian population. This approach could enable earlier detection of disease predispositions and support more precise, individualised treatment strategies.

At the policy level, the government intends to establish a research consortium to enhance cooperation in tackling complex and hard-to-treat illnesses using precision medicine approaches.

The integration of genomic technologies into healthcare delivery is expected to provide personalised diagnostic results and tailored follow-up care, marking a significant step towards a more predictive and preventive health system.

