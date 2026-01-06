NVIDIA unveils Rubin platform and AI development strategy

According to Huang, AI is already reshaping the entire computing industry, with trillions of dollars’ worth of legacy infrastructure transitioning to new, AI-oriented solutions.

The key announcement was the Rubin platform, NVIDIA’s first highly co-designed solution combining six specialized chips. It replaces the Blackwell architecture and, according to the company, significantly accelerates model training while reducing computing costs, making large-scale AI more accessible for businesses and governments.

Photo credit: blogs.nvidia.com

NVIDIA also introduced a portfolio of open AI models for healthcare, robotics, and autonomous transportation. In particular, the Alpamayo family for Level 4 autonomous driving will be deployed for the first time in the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, which, according to Huang, is set to hit U.S. roads later this year.

Photo credit: blogs.nvidia.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump approved shipments of NVIDIA H200 chips to a limited number of customers in China, subject to national security requirements. At the same time, more advanced solutions, including the Blackwell architecture and the upcoming Rubin platform, remain reserved for the U.S. market and are not covered by the new export relaxations.