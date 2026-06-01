NVIDIA unveils AI chip for a new era of personal computing

RTX Spark is aimed at powering a new generation of Windows PCs capable of running AI agents locally. Developed in partnership with Microsoft, the platform is intended to allow users to complete tasks through AI-powered assistants while keeping data processing on the device rather than relying solely on cloud services.

According to NVIDIA, RTX Spark delivers up to one petaflop of AI computing performance and supports up to 128GB of unified memory. The chip combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX graphics processor with a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU connected through the company's NVLink technology. MediaTek collaborated on the custom CPU design.

Photo credit: NVIDIA's official X account

The new platform is designed for AI applications, content creation and gaming. NVIDIA says RTX Spark-powered computers will be capable of running large language models with up to 120 billion parameters, processing contexts of up to one million tokens, editing 12K video, generating AI-produced 4K video and rendering large-scale 3D scenes.

The company also claims the systems will be able to run modern AAA games at 1440p resolution with frame rates exceeding 100 frames per second.

A key focus of the announcement is the development of so-called personal AI agents. NVIDIA and Microsoft are introducing new Windows security features alongside NVIDIA OpenShell, a software layer designed to help users control what AI agents can access and do on their computers. The system is intended to enable agents to perform tasks across applications, search local files, generate content and assist with software development while maintaining privacy and security.

Several software companies are already preparing support for the platform. Adobe is redesigning parts of Photoshop and Premiere to take advantage of RTX Spark's hardware, with the company expecting up to twice the AI and graphics performance in certain creative workloads. Other developers supporting the platform include Blackmagic Design, Blender, CapCut, ComfyUI and OTOY.

Major PC manufacturers are also set to adopt the technology. NVIDIA said RTX Spark-powered laptops and compact desktop computers will be available this fall from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface and MSI, while Acer and GIGABYTE are expected to release devices later.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NVIDIA had announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.