The company reported $81.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, exceeding expectations and marking a significant year-over-year increase. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.87, also above analysts’ forecasts. Growth was primarily driven by the company’s data center segment, which continues to benefit from large-scale AI investment by cloud providers and enterprise customers.

Alongside the results, NVIDIA announced an $80 billion share buyback program and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, up from $0.01. The move signals confidence in sustained cash generation and long-term growth prospects.

“The buildout of AI factories – the largest infrastructure expansion in human history – is accelerating at extraordinary speed,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Agentic AI has arrived, doing productive work, generating real value, and scaling rapidly across companies and industries. NVIDIA is uniquely positioned at the center of this transformation as the only platform that runs in every cloud, powers every frontier and open source model, and scales everywhere AI is produced – from hyperscale data centers to the edge.”

According to him, NVIDIA remains at the center of global AI infrastructure expansion, highlighting the accelerating adoption of its computing platforms across industries.

NVIDIA also issued a strong second-quarter outlook, projecting revenue of about $91 billion, well above analysts’ estimates. The company said demand for its AI chips and systems remains robust.

Following the report, NVIDIA’s shares were volatile in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Nico Caprez, Vice President of Global AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA, and with Razmig Hovaghimian and Alexander Yesayan, co-founders of Firebird, to explore prospects for cooperation in the design, construction, and operation of AI infrastructure.