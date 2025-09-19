EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

    11:12, 19 September 2025

    Nvidia announced on Thursday that it will invest $5 billion in Intel, lending significant support to the struggling chipmaker, WAM reports.

    Nvidia
    Photo credit: WAM

    The move gives Intel fresh momentum after years of unsuccessful turnaround efforts and sent its shares soaring 23%.

    Following the new share issuance, Nvidia’s investment will make it one of Intel’s largest shareholders, with an estimated 4% stake in the company.

    Earlier, it was reported that Nvidia became the first company to hit $4 trillion valuation.

    Business, companies USA World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All