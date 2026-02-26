NVIDIA revenue soars on AI boom

Revenue for the 4th quarter ended January 25, 2026, jumped to $68.1 billion, up 73% from a year earlier. Nearly all of that growth came from Data Center sales, which soared 75% year over year to $62.3 billion.

For the full fiscal year, revenue climbed 65% to $215.9 billion. Net income for the year reached $120.1 billion, also up 65%, as profits expanded alongside surging demand.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the industry has reached a turning point.

“Computing demand is growing exponentially — the agentic AI inflection point has arrived. Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today — delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token — and Vera Rubin will extend that leadership even further. Enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing. Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute — the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth,” said Huang.

NVIDIA returned $41.1 billion to shareholders during the year through stock buybacks and dividends, and still has $58.5 billion left under its repurchase program.

Beyond data centers, gaming revenue rose 47% from a year earlier to $3.7 billion in the quarter. Automotive and robotics revenue also grew, reaching $604 million, reflecting continued adoption of the company’s self-driving platforms.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta and NVIDIA partner to boost AI infrastructure.