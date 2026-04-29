EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives

    20:05, 29 April 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Nico Caprez, Vice President of Global AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA, as well as AI Razmig Hovaghimian and Alexander Yesayan, co-founders of Firebird, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the discussion, the sides explored prospects for cooperation in the design, construction, and operation of AI infrastructure.

    President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan aims to become a fully digital country within the next three years. According to him, the launch of supercomputer clusters based on NVIDIA technology has been a significant step toward achieving this goal and strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty.

    Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also spoke about plans to implement the strategic project Data Center Valley in the city of Ekibastuz. The initiative is aimed at creating a powerful computing infrastructure with access to affordable electricity, telecommunications, and tax incentives for investors. The representatives of NVIDIA and Firebird AI, in turn, shared information about a similar project being implemented in Armenia.

    Following the meeting, the sides agreed to explore opportunities for joint cooperation in developing the AI ecosystem.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Belarusian counterpart President Alexander Lukashenko spoke on the phone on Wednesday.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Nvidia AI Artificial Intelligence Business, companies Technology
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All