Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives

During the discussion, the sides explored prospects for cooperation in the design, construction, and operation of AI infrastructure.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan aims to become a fully digital country within the next three years. According to him, the launch of supercomputer clusters based on NVIDIA technology has been a significant step toward achieving this goal and strengthening the country’s technological sovereignty.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also spoke about plans to implement the strategic project Data Center Valley in the city of Ekibastuz. The initiative is aimed at creating a powerful computing infrastructure with access to affordable electricity, telecommunications, and tax incentives for investors. The representatives of NVIDIA and Firebird AI, in turn, shared information about a similar project being implemented in Armenia.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to explore opportunities for joint cooperation in developing the AI ecosystem.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Belarusian counterpart President Alexander Lukashenko spoke on the phone on Wednesday.