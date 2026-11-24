The company's co-founder returned to its California headquarters 11 days after stepping down.

A video posted by an Nvidia employee on X shows dozens of workers welcoming Huang, with some chanting his name and congratulating him on his return.

if you come for the king, you best not miss https://t.co/yb2eV1d5do — abir (@aburducky) November 23, 2026

Addressing employees, Huang thanked them for giving him a second chance and promised to become an even better CEO.

According to the statement from Nvidia, the board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO, and board member. The decision followed a series of meetings and discussions with Huang, as well as consultations with senior US government officials.

The board stated that Huang's return poses no threat to national security and serves the interests of shareholders, employees, partners, and customers.

However, Huang's reinstatement does not mark the end of the internal investigation. An independent Nvidia committee will continue examining reports that Huang may have been targeted by foreign intelligence services. Huang expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Huang’s resignation sparked a public campaign calling for his reinstatement. The “Stand With Jensen” initiative collected more than 180,000 signatures by November 16, drawing support from prominent technology executives, including Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney. US President Donald Trump also publicly backed Huang’s return to Nvidia.