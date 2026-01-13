NVIDIA, Lilly launch $1B AI Lab to transform drug discovery

Over the next 5 years, the companies plan to invest up to $1 billion in talent, computing infrastructure, and research. The lab will leverage NVIDIA’s BioNeMo platform and Vera Rubin architecture to create advanced AI models that can accelerate drug development.

The initiative will focus on a continuous learning system connecting Lilly’s wet labs with computational dry labs. This scientist-in-the-loop approach allows experiments, data generation, and AI model development to feed into each other continuously, enabling faster identification and optimization of new molecules.

Beyond drug discovery, the lab will explore robotics, digital twins, and AI-driven manufacturing. Using NVIDIA Omniverse and RTX PRO servers, Lilly plans to simulate and optimize production lines before implementing physical changes, enhancing manufacturing capacity and supply chain reliability.

The lab is expected to start operations in South San Francisco early this year.

