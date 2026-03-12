NVIDIA invests $2B in Nebius to expand AI cloud

As part of the agreement, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Nebius. The collaboration is designed to accelerate the development of Nebius’s full-stack AI cloud platform as demand for high performance computing continues to surge worldwide.

The partnership also builds on Nebius’s existing use of NVIDIA infrastructure across its global platform, including several gigawatt-scale AI factories in the United States. With NVIDIA’s support, Nebius aims to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity by the end of 2030.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate in several areas, including AI factory design, inference technologies and AI infrastructure deployment. Nebius will also adopt new generations of NVIDIA computing architectures, including the NVIDIA Rubin platform, NVIDIA Vera CPUs and NVIDIA BlueField storage systems.

According to Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, the rapid rise of agentic AI is driving unprecedented demand for computing power and accelerating global infrastructure expansion.

