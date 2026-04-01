NVIDIA invests $2B in Marvell to expand AI ecosystem

The initiative builds on NVIDIA’s NVLink Fusion, a rack-scale platform that allows customers to develop semi-custom AI infrastructure using the NVLink ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Marvell will provide custom XPUs and networking technologies compatible with NVLink Fusion, while NVIDIA will supply key components including its Vera CPU, ConnectX network interface cards, BlueField data processing units, NVLink interconnect technology, Spectrum X switches and rack-scale AI compute systems.

The companies said the platform will allow customers to build heterogeneous AI infrastructure that remains fully compatible with NVIDIA systems. This approach enables seamless integration with NVIDIA GPUs, networking and storage technologies while tapping into the company’s global supply chain and software stack.

Beyond data center infrastructure, the partnership also aims to help transform telecommunications networks into AI infrastructure using NVIDIA’s Aerial AI-RAN technology for future 5G and 6G systems. The two firms will also work together on advanced networking technologies, including optical interconnect solutions and silicon photonics.

NVIDIA founder and chief executive officer Jensen Huang said demand for AI computing is accelerating rapidly as companies scale systems designed to generate AI responses and process large volumes of tokens.

“The inference inflection has arrived. Token generation demand is surging, and the world is racing to build AI factories. Together with Marvell, we are enabling customers to leverage NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure ecosystem and scale to build specialized AI compute,” said Huang.

Marvell chairman and chief executive officer Matt Murphy said the expanded partnership highlights the growing role of high-speed connectivity, optical interconnect and accelerated infrastructure in scaling AI systems.

“By connecting Marvell’s leadership in high-performance analog, optical DSP, silicon photonics and custom silicon to NVIDIA’s expanding AI ecosystem through NVLink Fusion, we are enabling customers to build scalable, efficient AI infrastructure,” noted Murphy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NVIDIA invested $2B in Nebius to expand AI cloud.