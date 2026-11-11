Nvidia hires US law firm to investigate Huang spy allegations

In a Nov. 10 statement, the company’s independent directors said they had retained Joon H. Kim, a former acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his firm to carry out the review.

Kim served as acting U.S. attorney from 2017 to 2018. According to his official biography, his practice includes internal investigations, regulatory defense and corporate litigation. His work as a federal prosecutor included oversight of cases involving trade secret theft and economic espionage.

Nvidia’s board announced the investigation Nov. 8, saying a committee of independent directors would oversee the inquiry with assistance from outside counsel.

The board said it had no reason to believe U.S. national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised, but pledged to examine all available information. It also expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

In a separate message to employees, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family and colleagues. He also pledged to cooperate with the investigation into national security concerns raised in news reports.

“I support the investigation and will cooperate fully,” Huang wrote. His statement did not identify the woman involved.

China rejected the spying allegations. At a Nov. 9 press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the allegations were unsubstantiated and intended to smear China.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Nvidia and Huang faced a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of misleading investors over his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. The complaint contains allegations by the plaintiff, not findings by a court.