Nvidia, CEO Huang sued over alleged ties to suspected Chinese spy

The complaint was filed Nov. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by shareholder Mark Kistenmacher, according to Anadolu. It names Nvidia and Huang as defendants.

Rosen Law Firm, which filed the lawsuit, alleges that the defendants failed to disclose Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy linked to Megaspeed, a company suspected of helping China evade export controls.

The lawsuit argues that the undisclosed information raised national security concerns and posed risks to Nvidia’s reputation and business prospects. These are allegations by the plaintiff, rather than findings by the court.

Anadolu identified the woman as Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. It reported that the plaintiff is seeking unspecified compensation for affected investors.

The proposed class covers investors who purchased Nvidia securities between Oct. 9, 2025, and Nov. 8, 2026. Rosen said the court has not yet certified the class.

The filing comes after Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation on Nov. 8 into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The board said it had no reason to believe U.S. national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised. Independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, will oversee the review.

Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating, the company said. The board also expressed confidence in him and his leadership team.

China rejected the spying allegations Nov. 9, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun describing them as baseless speculation, according to Anadolu.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Nvidia had launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence. In a message to employees, he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and pledged to cooperate fully with the review.