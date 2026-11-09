Nvidia’s Jensen Huang faces probe over alleged romance

In a message to employees published Nov. 8, Huang apologized to his family and colleagues and accepted responsibility for his actions.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children,” he wrote.

Huang said he remained committed to Nvidia and would work to regain the confidence of employees, partners and shareholders. He also pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation into national security concerns raised in news reports.

In a separate statement, Nvidia’s board said independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would oversee the review.

The board said it currently had no reason to believe U.S. national security or Nvidia’s secrets had been compromised, but would examine all available information. It expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

Neither statement named the woman involved or identified a country behind the reported intelligence effort. The company did not announce a timeline for completing the investigation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Nvidia had unveiled a new AI factory design, robotics and safety tools at a conference in Berlin.