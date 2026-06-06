Nvidia CEO forecasts S. Korea’s robotics growth potential

Arriving in Seoul for a four-day visit, Huang told reporters that South Korea is “well-positioned” for investment in robotics and artificial intelligence, adding that Nvidia sees major opportunities for cooperation with local semiconductor and manufacturing firms.

“(South) Korea has many sectors to invest in. Robotics is going to be the next major sector,” Jensen Huang said.

In response to reporters’ questions about whether he had brought any gifts for South Korea, he added in a lighthearted comment, “I brought a lot of business for Korea,” hinting at upcoming deals and “surprises.”

“Because Korea is a manufacturing center of the world, we can apply the robotics technology, the physical AI technology that we invent here for the industry,” he said.

During his visit, Huang is expected to meet top executives from SK Group, LG Group, and Naver, as well as government officials and AI startups to discuss collaboration in AI infrastructure, robotics, and semiconductor development.

“The manufacturing of semiconductors will become increasingly robotics and increasingly AI driven in the future, and so we have a great opportunity to partner with the semiconductor companies here as well,” he added.

Photo credit: Yonhap

He also visited an internet cafe in Seoul and met esports players, including gaming star Faker, calling South Korea the “birthplace of esports” and highlighting the country’s global gaming influence powered by Nvidia GPUs.

Huang’s trip comes amid expanding partnerships between Nvidia and Korean companies across AI, gaming, and robotics, as the chipmaker continues to deepen its presence in Asia’s tech ecosystem.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on Monday, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced a strategic partnership with China’s Unitree Robotics to launch the Isaac GR00T reference humanoid robot, an integrated platform designed to accelerate global research and development in humanoid robotics.