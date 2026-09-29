NVIDIA adds $150B to share buyback program

The increase is the largest share repurchase authorization increase in history, according to the company.

NVIDIA expects to execute the remaining program through fiscal year 2028.

“NVIDIA’s growth is being driven by a once-in-a-generation platform shift to AI and accelerated computing,” NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

He added that the company’s cash generation allows it to invest in technologies supporting this transformation while returning capital to shareholders.

The company said the authorization reflects its confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang would visit Kazakhstan for the first time as a special guest of AI Month.