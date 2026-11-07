Nvidia acquires over 4% stake in South Korea’s Naver for $1bn

Naver said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it had issued more than 6.5 million shares to the US chipmaker after receiving 1.3 trillion won (approximately $1 billion) in proceeds.

The investment is expected to accelerate the companies’ joint artificial intelligence (AI) factory project, announced in June.

Naver plans to build graphics processing unit (GPU)-based infrastructure, starting with its Gak Sejong data center in central South Korea, to expand its GPU-as-a-service business.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had proposed turning Kazakhstan into a global Physical AI hub.