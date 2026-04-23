Nurzhas Sadyrbayev wins Dimash’s Voice Beyond Horizon project

The project, founded by people’s artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen, began in Turkistan, continued through Aktau and Almaty, and concluded its musical journey across the homeland in the nation’s capital.

Eight participants from China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia, Italy, and Kyrgyzstan made this journey together, sharing through their own eyes the wisdom and beauty of Kazakhstan’s blessed land.

The premiere sparked widespread international media attention and received strong support from leading national media outlets in China and Kazakhstan, as well as partner platforms.

According to a report by Hunan TV, the broadcaster of the show, the premiere achieved outstanding ratings, ranking first among regional satellite channels across multiple major Chinese measurement systems: the CVB network (China Audiovisual Big Data), the national CSM network (China Media Research), and the urban CSM71 network. It also took first place among regional satellite channels in real-time ratings on KuYun and Huanwang.

Simultaneous live streams across multiple online platforms and new media accounts reached more than 102 million viewers. The premiere generated over 143 trending topics online, with momentum continuing to grow.