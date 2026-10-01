Nurzhan Batyrbekov wins Asian Games jiu-jitsu silver

In the men’s 69 kg final, Batyrbekov faced the UAE’s Ahmed Andeez, losing 0-2 to finish runner-up.

The silver is Batyrbekov’s second Asian Games medal. He previously won gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.