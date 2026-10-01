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    Nurzhan Batyrbekov wins Asian Games jiu-jitsu silver

    13:42, 1 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Nurzhan Batyrbekov won a silver medal in jiu-jitsu at the Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Nurzhan Batyrbekov wins Asian Games jiu-jitsu silver
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the men’s 69 kg final, Batyrbekov faced the UAE’s Ahmed Andeez, losing 0-2 to finish runner-up.

    The silver is Batyrbekov’s second Asian Games medal. He previously won gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

    Earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

    Sport Asia Asian Games Kazakhstan Japan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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