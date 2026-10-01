Nurzhan Batyrbekov wins Asian Games jiu-jitsu silver
13:42, 1 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s Nurzhan Batyrbekov won a silver medal in jiu-jitsu at the Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the men’s 69 kg final, Batyrbekov faced the UAE’s Ahmed Andeez, losing 0-2 to finish runner-up.
The silver is Batyrbekov’s second Asian Games medal. He previously won gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.