Nurlуbek Nalibayev retains post as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Nalibayev’s appointment follows the approval of his candidacy by the Committee for Regional and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay.

The committee considered his candidacy in accordance with Article 30 of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies.”

Following the meeting, the Committee concluded that Nalibayev's candidacy could be recommended for appointment as First Deputy Prime Minister.

Nalibayev graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University in 1997 with a degree in economics and management and from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University in 2003 with a degree in law.

He began his career in the private sector in 1997, holding managerial positions at a number of oil and gas companies before moving into public service.

Between 2005 and 2007, Nalibayev served as Deputy and later First Deputy Mayor of Kyzylorda. He subsequently headed the administration of the Kyzylorda region governor before serving as Governor of the Shieli district between 2008 and 2013.

In 2013, Nalibayev was appointed Mayor of Kyzylorda, a position he held until April 2021. He later headed the Regional Development Department of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Nalibayev was appointed Governor of the Kyzylorda region in April 2022 and reappointed to the post in December of the same year.

He has received several state awards, including the Order of Kurmet in 2011, the Order of Parasat in 2016 and the Order of Barys, 3rd degree, in 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dauren Kossanov had been reappointed as Minister of Defense by presidential decree.