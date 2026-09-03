Dauren Kossanov reappointed as Kazakhstan’s defense minister

Kossanov began his military career serving with the fighter regiment in Usharal. He later became a Su-27 squadron commander in Taldykorgan, before serving as chief of staff of the Karaganda airbase and commander of the Shymkent airbase.

From July 2013 to September 2019, Kossanov served as Commander of the Air Force of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces Air Defense Forces. He subsequently headed the Military Institute of the Air Defense Forces in Aktobe from October 2019 until December 29, 2022.

On December 29, 2022, he was appointed Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces, a position he held until September 30, 2024. He then became Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces, serving in that role until June 8, 2025.

He was first appointed Minister of Defense on June 8, 2025.

Kossanov graduated from the Armavir Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots in 1990.

He went on to graduate from the Yuri Gagarin Air Force Academy in 2005 and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2013.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan appointed the new foreign minister.